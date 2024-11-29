Left Menu

Marcos Dismisses Impeachment Talk Against Vice President

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed the idea of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. He stated it wouldn't benefit the nation, suggesting it would only distract Congress with no real impact on citizens' daily lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 29-11-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 08:40 IST
Marcos Dismisses Impeachment Talk Against Vice President
Philippine President
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed rumors of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, stating it would be detrimental for the nation.

Marcos emphasized that pursuing an impeachment would not improve the lives of citizens and would instead distract legislative efforts in Congress.

"Why waste time on it?" Marcos remarked, conveying his disbelief at the potential filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024