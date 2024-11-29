Marcos Dismisses Impeachment Talk Against Vice President
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. dismissed the idea of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte. He stated it wouldn't benefit the nation, suggesting it would only distract Congress with no real impact on citizens' daily lives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 29-11-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 08:40 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addressed rumors of an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday, stating it would be detrimental for the nation.
Marcos emphasized that pursuing an impeachment would not improve the lives of citizens and would instead distract legislative efforts in Congress.
"Why waste time on it?" Marcos remarked, conveying his disbelief at the potential filing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nadda Accuses Congress of Aligning with 'Urban Naxals'
Karnataka Minister Slams UP CM Adityanath Over Remarks Against Congress Chief Kharge
Congress Slams Modi: Has Shivaji Been Undermined?
Priyank Kharge Criticizes Yogi Adityanath's 'Hate Politics'
PM Modi Rallies for BJP's Victory, Targets Congress in Maharashtra