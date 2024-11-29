Ishiba Navigates Political Waters with Emphasis on Collaboration
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, after a significant election setback, is working toward coalition with the opposition to maintain his government. With diminished parliamentary dominance, he seeks more democratic policy processes, while also tackling U.S. relations, defense, and economic revitalization plans.
- Country:
- Japan
Embattled Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is striving to maintain his government after a major electoral defeat left his coalition without a majority. In a promise made on Friday, Ishiba committed to working closely with the often-overlooked opposition, now essential for his administration's survival.
The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner, Komeito, lost their grip on the powerful lower house in the October elections, attributing the loss to voter dissatisfaction over financial misconduct. Facing tough negotiations at home, Ishiba aims for more democratic decision-making, which contrasts with the previously autocratic approach under ex-Prime Minister Abe.
Ishiba also plans to discuss key issues with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, aiming to reinforce the Japan-U.S. alliance. Concurrently, he intends to bolster defense against geopolitical threats and revitalize Japan's suburban economies. As these challenges unfold, the pursuit of public debate and transparency could lead to a more democratic policy-making process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Landmark Verdict: Hong Kong's Pro-Democracy Activists in Historic Trial
Nehru believed in strengthening foundation of democracy and Ambedkar advocated unity of all, says Cong chief Kharge in Umred, Nagpur.
Transparency in Audits: Strengthening Indian Democracy
Hong Kong's Judiciary Under Fire as 45 Pro-Democracy Leaders Sentenced
Democracy Silenced: Hong Kong's Security Trial Verdicts Loom