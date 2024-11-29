Left Menu

Ishiba Navigates Political Waters with Emphasis on Collaboration

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, after a significant election setback, is working toward coalition with the opposition to maintain his government. With diminished parliamentary dominance, he seeks more democratic policy processes, while also tackling U.S. relations, defense, and economic revitalization plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 12:22 IST
Ishiba Navigates Political Waters with Emphasis on Collaboration
Shigeru Ishiba Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Embattled Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is striving to maintain his government after a major electoral defeat left his coalition without a majority. In a promise made on Friday, Ishiba committed to working closely with the often-overlooked opposition, now essential for his administration's survival.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner, Komeito, lost their grip on the powerful lower house in the October elections, attributing the loss to voter dissatisfaction over financial misconduct. Facing tough negotiations at home, Ishiba aims for more democratic decision-making, which contrasts with the previously autocratic approach under ex-Prime Minister Abe.

Ishiba also plans to discuss key issues with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, aiming to reinforce the Japan-U.S. alliance. Concurrently, he intends to bolster defense against geopolitical threats and revitalize Japan's suburban economies. As these challenges unfold, the pursuit of public debate and transparency could lead to a more democratic policy-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024