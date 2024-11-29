Ishiba Navigates Political Waters with Emphasis on Collaboration

Embattled Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is striving to maintain his government after a major electoral defeat left his coalition without a majority. In a promise made on Friday, Ishiba committed to working closely with the often-overlooked opposition, now essential for his administration's survival.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its partner, Komeito, lost their grip on the powerful lower house in the October elections, attributing the loss to voter dissatisfaction over financial misconduct. Facing tough negotiations at home, Ishiba aims for more democratic decision-making, which contrasts with the previously autocratic approach under ex-Prime Minister Abe.

Ishiba also plans to discuss key issues with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, aiming to reinforce the Japan-U.S. alliance. Concurrently, he intends to bolster defense against geopolitical threats and revitalize Japan's suburban economies. As these challenges unfold, the pursuit of public debate and transparency could lead to a more democratic policy-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)