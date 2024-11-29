Syrian Insurgent Surge: Aleppo on the Edge
Thousands of Syrian insurgents advanced in northwest Syria, reaching Aleppo's outskirts and capturing strategic locations. The offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, marks the most intense fighting since 2020. The battle sees insurgents using drones while displacing thousands. State media reports airstrikes in Aleppo countryside as public transportation is rerouted.
In a dramatic escalation, thousands of insurgents in Syria have made significant advances in the northwest region, edging closer to the city of Aleppo. They have seized control of several key towns and villages, reshaping the strategic map of the area, according to both activists and fighters.
Syria's state media confirmed that insurgent-fired projectiles hit Aleppo University's student accommodations, resulting in four fatalities, including two students. To dodge the ongoing clashes, public transportation routes to the city have been altered from the main highway to Damascus.
This remarkable push by opposition factions, notably Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is the most intense skirmish since 2020. It emerges as government forces face distractions from domestic conflicts and concurrent escalations involving Iran-linked groups, Israel, and Hezbollah. Meanwhile, online footage revealed insurgents employing drones, underscoring their evolving warfare strategies.
