Left Menu

Syrian Insurgent Surge: Aleppo on the Edge

Thousands of Syrian insurgents advanced in northwest Syria, reaching Aleppo's outskirts and capturing strategic locations. The offensive, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, marks the most intense fighting since 2020. The battle sees insurgents using drones while displacing thousands. State media reports airstrikes in Aleppo countryside as public transportation is rerouted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 16:02 IST
Syrian Insurgent Surge: Aleppo on the Edge
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a dramatic escalation, thousands of insurgents in Syria have made significant advances in the northwest region, edging closer to the city of Aleppo. They have seized control of several key towns and villages, reshaping the strategic map of the area, according to both activists and fighters.

Syria's state media confirmed that insurgent-fired projectiles hit Aleppo University's student accommodations, resulting in four fatalities, including two students. To dodge the ongoing clashes, public transportation routes to the city have been altered from the main highway to Damascus.

This remarkable push by opposition factions, notably Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is the most intense skirmish since 2020. It emerges as government forces face distractions from domestic conflicts and concurrent escalations involving Iran-linked groups, Israel, and Hezbollah. Meanwhile, online footage revealed insurgents employing drones, underscoring their evolving warfare strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024