Parliament Stalemate: Government vs Opposition

Parliamentary proceedings have been suspended for the fourth day in a row, as tensions between the government and opposition stall meaningful discourse on crucial topics. Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram expressed hope that the government would permit the opposition to voice pressing issues when sessions resume on December 2.

The impasse has largely stemmed from opposition demands to address the Adani controversy and recent violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Chidambaram emphasized the need for a balanced approach, where the government facilitates opposition dialogue while maintaining its legislative agenda.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the opposition's tactics, stating that persistent disruptions have rendered the Parliament ineffective, causing public discontent. He highlighted the misuse of Rule 267 in parliamentary proceedings as a tool for interruption, calling for responsible discussion instead of obstruction.

