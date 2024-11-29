Assisted Dying Bill Sparks Intense Debate in Britain

In a landmark decision, Britain's parliament has approved a controversial bill paving the way for the legalization of assisted dying for terminally ill adults. The decision marks the beginning of prolonged discussions on an issue that has sharply divided the nation.

The 'Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life)' bill garnered support from 330 lawmakers, with 275 opposing it. This legislation would permit mentally competent, terminally ill adults in England and Wales, given a prognosis of six months or fewer to live, the right to end their lives with medical assistance.

Proponents argue the bill grants greater control to those who are terminally ill, while critics worry about potential societal pressures on vulnerable patients. As the proposal progresses through parliament, reaction is keen, and changes to the bill are anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)