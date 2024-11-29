Left Menu

Congress Calls for National Movement Addressing Electoral Integrity Concerns

In response to perceived electoral process abuses, the Congress party has resolved to initiate a national movement to address public apprehensions over the Election Commission's impartiality. Amid Parliament's Winter Session, the Congress Working Committee discussed concerns, including alleged electoral manipulation and communal tensions, asserting a push for governmental accountability.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:39 IST
The Congress party has declared its intention to launch a national movement in response to perceived compromises of the electoral process's integrity, a resolution adopted by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) announced.

Meeting during Parliament's Winter Session, the CWC alleged partisan actions by the Election Commission, questioning the constitutional mandate for free and fair elections. Congress leaders pinpointed rising public frustration and pledged to turn these grievances into a national campaign.

Concerning electoral outcomes and explosiveness in regions like Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, the Congress posits systematic provocations by the BJP. The CWC's resolution emphasized an unwavering commitment to addressing these pressing national issues.

