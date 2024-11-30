Tensions Rise as SP Leaders Blocked from Reaching Sambhal Amid Controversy
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was halted by police en route to Sambhal, alleging the Uttar Pradesh government's concealment of police misconduct. Barq emphasized the opposition's role in representing victims and vowed to continue their fight for justice, hinting at approaching the Supreme Court if needed.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq accused the Uttar Pradesh government of obscuring police wrongdoing after being stopped by police while en route to violence-stricken Sambhal. Barq asserted that the opposition must voice concerns for victims when authorities appear complicit.
Barq stressed the need for SP's presence to ensure accountability, questioning the motives behind the police's obstruction. The MP highlighted inconsistencies in the state's handling of the situation, insisting that opposition representatives could mitigate escalations.
Despite being advised to delay their visit, the SP delegation, backed by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, agreed to wait. However, they remain resolute, with intentions to seek judicial intervention if the police and state administration persist in blocking their efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
