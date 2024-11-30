Left Menu

Tensions Rise as SP Leaders Blocked from Reaching Sambhal Amid Controversy

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq was halted by police en route to Sambhal, alleging the Uttar Pradesh government's concealment of police misconduct. Barq emphasized the opposition's role in representing victims and vowed to continue their fight for justice, hinting at approaching the Supreme Court if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:21 IST
Tensions Rise as SP Leaders Blocked from Reaching Sambhal Amid Controversy
Samajwadi Party (SP) Lok Sabha MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq accused the Uttar Pradesh government of obscuring police wrongdoing after being stopped by police while en route to violence-stricken Sambhal. Barq asserted that the opposition must voice concerns for victims when authorities appear complicit.

Barq stressed the need for SP's presence to ensure accountability, questioning the motives behind the police's obstruction. The MP highlighted inconsistencies in the state's handling of the situation, insisting that opposition representatives could mitigate escalations.

Despite being advised to delay their visit, the SP delegation, backed by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, agreed to wait. However, they remain resolute, with intentions to seek judicial intervention if the police and state administration persist in blocking their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024