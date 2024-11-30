Tensions Rise as SP Leaders Blocked from Reaching Sambhal Amid Controversy

On Saturday, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq accused the Uttar Pradesh government of obscuring police wrongdoing after being stopped by police while en route to violence-stricken Sambhal. Barq asserted that the opposition must voice concerns for victims when authorities appear complicit.

Barq stressed the need for SP's presence to ensure accountability, questioning the motives behind the police's obstruction. The MP highlighted inconsistencies in the state's handling of the situation, insisting that opposition representatives could mitigate escalations.

Despite being advised to delay their visit, the SP delegation, backed by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, agreed to wait. However, they remain resolute, with intentions to seek judicial intervention if the police and state administration persist in blocking their efforts.

