Democracy's Spectacle: Dhankhar Critiques Rajya Sabha Disruptions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voiced concerns over disruptions in the Rajya Sabha, describing them as undesirable in the world's largest democracy. Addressing the Arunachal Pradesh assembly session, he expressed regret over recent parliamentary inaction.

Highlighting India's growth, Dhankhar pointed out the nation's significant global economic position but stressed the need for further development to ensure economic prosperity for all citizens.

He praised the government's initiatives in the Northeast, noting the development in infrastructure and market opportunities, underscoring the regional cooperation inspired by policies like Act East. Governor KT Parnaik expressed appreciation for Dhankhar's participation, affirming Arunachal Pradesh's democratic resilience.

