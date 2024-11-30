Left Menu

Scindia's Missing Drive in Vijaypur Bypoll Sparks BJP Intrigue

The BJP's defeat in the Vijaypur bypoll prompted controversy as Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed he would have campaigned if called upon. Despite the invitation, he declined due to a busy schedule, fueling Congress taunts. Vijaypur remains a Congress stronghold, despite BJP's attempts to gain ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:45 IST
The BJP's recent defeat in the Vijaypur bypoll has stirred a heated exchange within party ranks, as Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked he would have campaigned if requested. His absence, he asserts, was due to not being called upon, a claim countered by BJP officials who said he was invited but refused due to prior commitments.

In the closely watched contest, BJP candidate Ramniwas Rawat lost to Congress' Mukesh Malhotra by 7,364 votes, a significant margin. This loss is particularly stinging for the BJP, as Rawat, once a Congress MLA, had switched allegiance, becoming a minister under the ruling government's banner.

Despite BJP's efforts, Vijaypur, part of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior-Chambal region where Scindia's influence is notable, continues as a Congress stronghold. Congress leaders seized upon the controversy, highlighting Scindia's pivotal role, albeit speculating his involvement wouldn't have altered the bypoll's outcome.

