Taiwan's Diplomatic Dance: Lai's US Stopovers Stirring China's Wrath

Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te arrived in Hawaii, marking the start of a significant diplomatic journey through the South Pacific. His transit in the US has sparked fierce objections from Beijing, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory and opposes its official interactions with the US.

Lai's tour aims to strengthen ties with Taiwan's diplomatic allies, visiting nations such as the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. At Taoyuan International Airport, Lai emphasized Taiwan's commitment to democracy and peace, aspiring to deepen partnerships worldwide.

The ongoing tensions between the US and China over Taiwan play a crucial role in global geopolitics. With strategic ambiguity characterizing US commitments to Taiwan's defense, Lai's visits underscore the delicate balance in US-China-Taiwan relations, particularly under the leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)