Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Triumph in Wayanad: A Political Milestone
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP, celebrates her maiden electoral triumph in Wayanad. She collaborates with Rahul Gandhi for public meetings across Kerala. The pair addressed gatherings in Mananthavady, Sulthan Bathery, and Kalpetta, emphasizing her significant bypoll victory with a margin surpassing Rahul's earlier win.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a two-day visit to Kerala following her maiden electoral win in the Wayanad Hill constituency. She is set to address joint public meetings alongside her brother, Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in the district on Sunday.
Pursuant to the planned schedule, Priyanka will speak at gatherings in Mananthavady at 10:30 am, Sulthan Bathery at 12:15 pm, and Kalpetta at 1:30 pm, party leaders have confirmed.
On the inaugural day of her visit, Priyanka, alongside Rahul Gandhi, engaged in public meetings at locations including Mukkam in Thiruvambadi, Kaulai in Nikambur, as well as Wandoor and Edavanna in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts on Saturday. The Wayanad constituency, from which Priyanka secured a historic victory, comprises seven assembly segments across multiple districts.
