Left Menu

Opposition-Ruled States Face Fund Crisis: Himachal CM's Plea to Centre

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the Union government of withholding disaster relief funds and National Pension Scheme contributions, citing bias against opposition-ruled states. Despite facing severe natural calamities, the state received no funds. He also highlighted HIV-AIDS awareness efforts and launched a 'Car Bin' initiative for cleanliness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:22 IST
Opposition-Ruled States Face Fund Crisis: Himachal CM's Plea to Centre
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has leveled serious allegations against the Union government, claiming discrimination against states governed by opposition parties. Since last year's devastating monsoon, which resulted in over 500 deaths and 15,000 displaced, no disaster relief funds have been provided, Sukhu asserted on Sunday.

Highlighting the financial struggles plaguing Himachal, the CM lamented the absence of a Rs 9,000 crore contribution towards the National Pension Scheme from the Centre. Sukhu plans to raise these concerns at the Finance Ministers' meeting in Jaisalmer on December 20. Furthermore, he emphasized the state's ongoing efforts to bolster HIV-AIDS awareness.

Presiding over the World AIDS Day program, Sukhu introduced a new '3G Formula' for combating HIV, urging youth participation in awareness campaigns. Additionally, he unveiled the 'Car Bin' initiative, aiming to enhance cleanliness across the state by installing bins in taxis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024