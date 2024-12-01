Opposition-Ruled States Face Fund Crisis: Himachal CM's Plea to Centre

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has leveled serious allegations against the Union government, claiming discrimination against states governed by opposition parties. Since last year's devastating monsoon, which resulted in over 500 deaths and 15,000 displaced, no disaster relief funds have been provided, Sukhu asserted on Sunday.

Highlighting the financial struggles plaguing Himachal, the CM lamented the absence of a Rs 9,000 crore contribution towards the National Pension Scheme from the Centre. Sukhu plans to raise these concerns at the Finance Ministers' meeting in Jaisalmer on December 20. Furthermore, he emphasized the state's ongoing efforts to bolster HIV-AIDS awareness.

Presiding over the World AIDS Day program, Sukhu introduced a new '3G Formula' for combating HIV, urging youth participation in awareness campaigns. Additionally, he unveiled the 'Car Bin' initiative, aiming to enhance cleanliness across the state by installing bins in taxis.

(With inputs from agencies.)