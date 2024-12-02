Australia's R&D Overhaul: Tesla's Robyn Denholm Leads the Charge

Robyn Denholm, Tesla chair, has been appointed to lead Australia's comprehensive review of its research and development sector in a bid to stimulate economic growth.

Tasked alongside three other experts from academia and business, Denholm is set to develop a more strategic approach to R&D, aiming to fortify collaborations between research and industry sectors. Australia's Minister for Industry and Science, Ed Husic, emphasized the need for this initiative, noting the country's faltering performance over the past decade.

Despite its wealth, Australia faces challenges in diversifying its economy, ranking 93rd in economic complexity according to a Harvard University index. Denholm's wide-ranging experience includes roles at Juniper Networks and Telstra, and she was ranked among the world's most powerful women by Forbes last year.

