Congress Demands Investigation into Adani Allegations Amid Political Turmoil

In a significant move during the winter session of Parliament, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore issued an adjournment motion notice on Monday, pressing for a discussion on allegations made by the US Justice Department against billionaire Gautam Adani regarding bribery and corruption. Tagore stressed the need for an investigation, citing public interest as justification.

Tagore, who serves as the Congress party's whip in the Lok Sabha, criticized the Union government for its failure to investigate the Adani Group despite evidence and international scrutiny. He highlighted concerns about the government's dedication to transparency and justice, questioning whether it remained independent of corporate influence.

Echoing his concerns, Tagore called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the need for public disclosure to ensure transparency. He argued that Indian law enforcement must act within the country's legal framework to address these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)