Congress Demands Investigation into Adani Allegations Amid Political Turmoil

On the fifth day of Parliament's winter session, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore sought an adjournment motion to debate US Justice Department allegations against Gautam Adani, citing public interest. He criticized the Indian government's inaction, urging a probe into potential corporate malpractice and calling for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:05 IST
Congress Demands Investigation into Adani Allegations Amid Political Turmoil
Congress MP B Manickam Tagore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move during the winter session of Parliament, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore issued an adjournment motion notice on Monday, pressing for a discussion on allegations made by the US Justice Department against billionaire Gautam Adani regarding bribery and corruption. Tagore stressed the need for an investigation, citing public interest as justification.

Tagore, who serves as the Congress party's whip in the Lok Sabha, criticized the Union government for its failure to investigate the Adani Group despite evidence and international scrutiny. He highlighted concerns about the government's dedication to transparency and justice, questioning whether it remained independent of corporate influence.

Echoing his concerns, Tagore called for an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the need for public disclosure to ensure transparency. He argued that Indian law enforcement must act within the country's legal framework to address these serious allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

