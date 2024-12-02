Tensions Rise as Police Block Congress Visit to Violence-Hit Sambhal

Amid escalating tensions, police forces have positioned themselves outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Aradhana Mishra. The deployment follows Congress's announcement of a delegation visit to Sambhal for an investigative report on recent unrest.

Labeling the police presence as indicative of 'anarchy,' Mishra publicly decried the obstruction of their fact-finding mission, framed within larger concerns over curtailed civic freedoms.

Congress State President Ajay Rai was similarly cautioned by authorities to refrain from entering the violence-affected district. Echoing party sentiments, Congress officials criticized measures which they claimed conceal governmental missteps, amidst ongoing examination of communal tensions linked to a disputed mosque survey.

