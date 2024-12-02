Maharashtra's New Chief Minister: BJP's Leadership Decision

The suspense over who will become Maharashtra's next chief minister will be lifted on Wednesday, according to a senior BJP functionary. The disclosure comes as the BJP prepares to elect its legislature party leader on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani have been appointed as central observers for the party's meeting in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, these prominent leaders will convene with the BJP's newly-elected MLAs and will relay the chosen candidate's name to the top brass in Delhi. It is anticipated that the selected leader, whose name has already been tipped to be Devendra Fadnavis, will be officially announced as the future chief minister.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Mahayuti government is scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The event is expected to be attended by prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, the party's allies in the Mahayuti coalition, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, are slated to be given deputy chief minister posts.

(With inputs from agencies.)