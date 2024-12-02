Left Menu

International Criminal Court Faces Existence-Threatening Sanctions and Warrants

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is facing potential existential threats, including U.S. sanctions and Russian warrants for its staff. ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane highlighted these issues at the annual conference. The ICC, established to prosecute serious international crimes, rejects any attempts to undermine its independence or legitimacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:54 IST
International Criminal Court Faces Existence-Threatening Sanctions and Warrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finds itself under significant threat due to potential U.S. sanctions and Russian-issued warrants for its staff members, according to the institution's president, Judge Tomoko Akane. These actions, described at the annual 124-member conference, could jeopardize the court's very existence.

Akane emphasized the pressure faced from permanent members of the U.N. Security Council without directly naming the U.S. or Russia. This comes in the wake of Russia issuing an arrest warrant for ICC chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, following an ICC warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. House recently passed a bill proposing sanctions after Khan requested an arrest warrant for Israeli figures. Akane noted that these pressures, including coercive and financial measures, threaten the ICC's operation globally. She affirmed the court's commitment to maintaining its independence and integrity, dismissing any political influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024