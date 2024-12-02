International Criminal Court Faces Existence-Threatening Sanctions and Warrants

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finds itself under significant threat due to potential U.S. sanctions and Russian-issued warrants for its staff members, according to the institution's president, Judge Tomoko Akane. These actions, described at the annual 124-member conference, could jeopardize the court's very existence.

Akane emphasized the pressure faced from permanent members of the U.N. Security Council without directly naming the U.S. or Russia. This comes in the wake of Russia issuing an arrest warrant for ICC chief Prosecutor Karim Khan, following an ICC warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The U.S. House recently passed a bill proposing sanctions after Khan requested an arrest warrant for Israeli figures. Akane noted that these pressures, including coercive and financial measures, threaten the ICC's operation globally. She affirmed the court's commitment to maintaining its independence and integrity, dismissing any political influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)