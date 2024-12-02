Left Menu

Biden's Pardon: A Controversial Act of Fatherhood or Power Misuse?

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, has sparked significant controversy. Critics argue the pardon undermines the justice system and sets a dangerous precedent. Key figures express concern over perceived preferential treatment and its implications for future political decisions.

Updated: 02-12-2024 19:07 IST
President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, has stirred widespread controversy across political lines. Hunter, who was convicted on tax and firearms charges, received clemency despite the president's earlier commitment to stay out of his legal proceedings.

The decision comes as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, having vowed to target political opponents, including the Biden family. Figures like Democratic strategist Meghan Hays, and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley, have voiced their opinions on the implications of such a decision, questioning both its legality and the potential for future abuse of presidential power.

Democratic voices, including Governor Jared Polis and former Attorney General Eric Holder, have offered mixed reactions. While some acknowledge the complexities of Biden's familial loyalty, others lament the risk of setting a bad precedent, arguing that the law should apply equally to all, without exception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

