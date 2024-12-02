Rohit Pawar Challenges Election Commission on EVM Allegations

NCP-SCP leader Rohit Pawar has publicly challenged the Election Commission to thoroughly investigate claims of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering, urging for an open assessment to dispel doubts. Pawar reminisces a 2017 opportunity, seeking a similar chance for opposition parties to inspect EVMs.

Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer, S Chockalingam, has issued a warning of strict repercussions for spreading unfounded allegations about EVM integrity. His comments follow claims from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leadership regarding EVM malpractice in the recent assembly elections.

The Election Commission has escalated its response by filing an FIR against Syed Shuja, allegedly abroad, while both Delhi and Mumbai police deepen investigations into local connections. In related developments, NCP chief Jayant Patil has echoed concerns by calling for a return to traditional ballot papers to rebuild public confidence in the electoral system.

