Sikh Clergy Pronounces 'Tankhah' On Sukhbir Badal And Akali Leaders For Past Missteps

The Sikh clergy has pronounced religious punishment for Sukhbir Singh Badal and other leaders for mistakes during the Shiromani Akali Dal government's tenure from 2007 to 2017. Measures include washing dishes and cleaning shoes at the Golden Temple. The title 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' for Parkash Singh Badal is revoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:01 IST
  • India

The Sikh clergy, in a significant move, has imposed 'tankhah' or religious punishment on Sukhbir Singh Badal and other Akali leaders for past missteps committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal government's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

This pronouncement was made by Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, who also declared the withdrawal of the 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' honor bestowed upon late Parkash Singh Badal, reflecting the gravity of the infractions.

The clerics directed these leaders to engage in acts of service at various religious sites, emphasizing accountability for their actions and calling for a renewed, ethical leadership approach in Sikh politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

