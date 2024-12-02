Sikh Clergy Pronounces 'Tankhah' On Sukhbir Badal And Akali Leaders For Past Missteps

The Sikh clergy, in a significant move, has imposed 'tankhah' or religious punishment on Sukhbir Singh Badal and other Akali leaders for past missteps committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal government's rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

This pronouncement was made by Giani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar of Akal Takht, who also declared the withdrawal of the 'Fakhre-e-Qaum' honor bestowed upon late Parkash Singh Badal, reflecting the gravity of the infractions.

The clerics directed these leaders to engage in acts of service at various religious sites, emphasizing accountability for their actions and calling for a renewed, ethical leadership approach in Sikh politics.

