Controversy Erupts as Rajasthan MLA Encourages Violence Against Officers

A Congress MLA in Rajasthan, Abhimanyu Poonia, faces legal action for allegedly inciting violence against bureaucrats. During a rally in Barmer, he suggested youths should confront troublesome officers physically. Authorities have filed an FIR following his controversial remarks, which are under investigation by the CID-CB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:12 IST
A Congress member of the Legislative Assembly in Rajasthan, Abhimanyu Poonia, has come under legal scrutiny after allegedly making a controversial statement against bureaucrats. Officials confirmed on Monday that action is being taken.

Abhimanyu Poonia, who serves as the Sangaria MLA and leads the state Youth Congress, organized a motorcycle rally followed by a public meeting in Barmer district on November 30. During this gathering, Poonia addressed the audience, allegedly stating, "If an officer troubles you too much, young people are strong, they can beat up the officer. Then we will deal with it."

Following these remarks, Vikas Kumar, Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range), instructed the superintendent of police in Barmer to seek legal counsel and file a case. Consequently, an FIR was lodged at Sedwa police station, to be investigated by the CID-CB. Poonia further commented during the meeting that the youth in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Marwar are particularly strong and mentioned that "beat up the officer, after that Ummeda Ram ji (Barmer MP Ummeda Ram Beniwal) and we all will deal with them." Kumar has stated that the MLA's statement is "prima facie inciting to commit a crime."

