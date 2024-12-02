Eknath Shinde: A Pillar of Maharashtra's Political Landscape
Eknath Shinde played a crucial role in the assembly polls under his leadership, now awaiting BJP's central leadership decision regarding his stature. Despite the Mahayuti's significant victory, government formation has been delayed, with the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5. Shinde has expressed acceptance of any decision by BJP.
Maharashtra's recent assembly elections, led by visionary Eknath Shinde, have culminated in a noteworthy victory for the Mahayuti alliance, comprised of Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, securing 230 out of 288 seats.
As the caretaker chief minister, Shinde remains firm, awaiting BJP central leadership's decision on maintaining his stature. Former state minister Deepak Kesarkar highlighted Shinde's significant contribution at a press briefing.
Despite the victory, the government's formation faces delays, with the swearing-in set for December 5 in Mumbai. Shinde dismisses internal discord rumors, emphasizing the united alliance's focus on a stable government.
