Uptick in Tech Shares Leads Markets Despite Uncertain Economic Outlook

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced gains on Monday, propelled by tech-related shares, as the markets reflected a strong November ahead of upcoming economic data releases, notably Friday's monthly jobs report.

Technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors led the gains, with Tesla shares climbing 3.2% following a price target boost from Stifel. Rick Meckler from Cherry Lane Investments noted the market's seasonal strength, although uncertainty persists under the new administration's economic plans.

Under the backdrop of former President Trump reclaiming the presidency and the Republican Party securing both Congressional houses, stocks saw a November boost. However, potential Trump administration policies such as tax cuts and deregulation pose mixed impacts on future market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)