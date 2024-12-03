Left Menu

Uptick in Tech Shares Leads Markets Despite Uncertain Economic Outlook

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 climbed on Monday, driven by tech-related shares, after a robust performance in November despite looming economic data. Tesla rose 3.2%, lifted by an increased price target. Economic strategies under the new administration remain uncertain, with potential market impacts from tax cuts and deregulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 01:59 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 01:59 IST
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced gains on Monday, propelled by tech-related shares, as the markets reflected a strong November ahead of upcoming economic data releases, notably Friday's monthly jobs report.

Technology, communication services, and consumer discretionary sectors led the gains, with Tesla shares climbing 3.2% following a price target boost from Stifel. Rick Meckler from Cherry Lane Investments noted the market's seasonal strength, although uncertainty persists under the new administration's economic plans.

Under the backdrop of former President Trump reclaiming the presidency and the Republican Party securing both Congressional houses, stocks saw a November boost. However, potential Trump administration policies such as tax cuts and deregulation pose mixed impacts on future market trends.

