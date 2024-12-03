Biden's Historic Angola Visit: Confronting Slavery's Legacy

Joe Biden will mark a historic moment with his visit to Angola, becoming the first U.S. president to do so. Spotlighting shared histories of the transatlantic slave trade, Biden's itinerary includes a significant stop at the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda.

Beyond commemorating ties, Biden's visit aims to strengthen U.S. interests, particularly through a major railway project designed to counter China's influence in the mining sector. This project represents a strategic pivot in American relations with Angola as Washington seeks closer ties.

While discussions with Angola's President Joao Lourenco will cover trade and security, the dialogue will likely sidestep the contentious topic of reparations. However, Biden's presence underscores ongoing dialogues about colonial legacies and present economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)