Karnataka's Tobacco Farmers Seek Fair Prices: Nikhil Kumaraswamy Leads Charge

Nikhil Kumaraswamy, President of the JD(S) Youth Wing, took a decisive step in advocating for Karnataka's tobacco farmers by meeting Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal on Monday. During the meeting in the national capital, Kumaraswamy presented a representation highlighting the significant price disparities faced by these farmers.

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, Kumaraswamy called on the central government to ensure fair and remunerative prices to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of farming families within Karnataka. An official statement revealed that these farmers have been struggling with price imbalances compared to their counterparts in other states, an issue brought to the fore on Saturday by Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy.

The meeting saw support from other prominent figures, including Kodagu-Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Hunsur MLA G T Harish Gowda, and former Minister Sa.Ra. Mahesh. Union Minister Goyal assured attendees that his ministry would actively work towards finding effective solutions. Citing Goyal, the statement confirmed that steps would be implemented to ensure fair pricing for tobacco farmers.

