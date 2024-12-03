Far-Right Surge in Romania: AUR Eyes Coalition Influence Amid Presidential Runoff

In Romania, the far-right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR) aims to secure a spot in a coalition government following a notable surge in parliamentary seats. The AUR leader announced their intentions as the country braces for a presidential runoff that could alter its political landscape.

The nation's Constitutional Court validated the election's first-round results, paving the way for a high-stakes showdown between far-right candidate Calin Georgescu and centrist Elena Lasconi. A victory for Georgescu might signify a shift from Romania's pro-Western policies, with potential implications for its NATO and EU membership.

AUR leader George Simion underscored their commitment to forming a credible government, excluding partnership with the Social Democrats. A former fringe group, AUR's recent rise appeals to a working-class diaspora and disenchanted youth while posing challenges to mainstream political entities.

