Demand for Judicial Inquiry into Sambhal Violence: Calls for Accountability Intensify
Samajwadi Party leaders, including MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, urge a Supreme Court-led judicial probe into Sambhal violence, highlighting serious human rights concerns. They accuse government and BJP involvement, calling for impartial action against perpetrators while criticizing the diversion from election issues.
- Country:
- India
A call for a judicial commission led by a sitting Supreme Court judge to investigate the Sambhal violence has been made by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq. Barq emphasized the significance of the issue, comparing it to the Adani controversy, and insisting on accountability for those responsible. Speaking to ANI, he insisted that the formation of such a commission is crucial for unearthing the truth.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed Barq's sentiments, warning that the situation in Lucknow is reminiscent of events in Delhi. Yadav alleged that the violence served to distract the public from vote tampering allegations during recent by-elections, asserting that government-associated officers orchestrated the incidents in Sambhal.
SP MP Iqra Hasan also raised concerns about the violence, stressing the gravity of the loss of human lives. She argued that the Adani issue, though economically significant, should not overshadow the need for justice and impartial administrative actions in Sambhal. Additionally, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand and JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad criticized the government's handling of the situation and called for investigations under court supervision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Political Shift: Kailash Gahlot Joins BJP Amid Controversy
World seeing ray of hope in PM Modi on economic policy front: BJP president J P Nadda at election rally in Navi Mumbai.
India’s economy was 12th largest 10 years ago, PM Modi made it the fifth largest: BJP president J P Nadda at poll rally in Navi Mumbai.
Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after resigning as Delhi govt minister and from Aam Aadmi Party.