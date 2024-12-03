Left Menu

Demand for Judicial Inquiry into Sambhal Violence: Calls for Accountability Intensify

Samajwadi Party leaders, including MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, urge a Supreme Court-led judicial probe into Sambhal violence, highlighting serious human rights concerns. They accuse government and BJP involvement, calling for impartial action against perpetrators while criticizing the diversion from election issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:54 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A call for a judicial commission led by a sitting Supreme Court judge to investigate the Sambhal violence has been made by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq. Barq emphasized the significance of the issue, comparing it to the Adani controversy, and insisting on accountability for those responsible. Speaking to ANI, he insisted that the formation of such a commission is crucial for unearthing the truth.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav echoed Barq's sentiments, warning that the situation in Lucknow is reminiscent of events in Delhi. Yadav alleged that the violence served to distract the public from vote tampering allegations during recent by-elections, asserting that government-associated officers orchestrated the incidents in Sambhal.

SP MP Iqra Hasan also raised concerns about the violence, stressing the gravity of the loss of human lives. She argued that the Adani issue, though economically significant, should not overshadow the need for justice and impartial administrative actions in Sambhal. Additionally, SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand and JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad criticized the government's handling of the situation and called for investigations under court supervision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

