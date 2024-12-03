France on Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier Government
French lawmakers are set to vote on a no-confidence motion against Michel Barnier's fragile coalition, deepening the political crisis in France. The vote follows failed budget negotiations and could see Barnier ousted. The political turmoil poses risks for both Barnier and Marine Le Pen's National Rally.
French lawmakers are gearing up for a pivotal no-confidence vote aimed at the coalition led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, highlighting escalating political tensions within the country. This move, expected on Wednesday evening, marks a historic moment as it could lead to the first government ousting by no-confidence in over six decades.
The vote comes after Barnier's controversial decision to push a portion of the social security budget through parliament without approval, sparking outrage within the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen. The inability to secure support from Le Pen's faction left the coalition vulnerable, as they hold enough sway to combine with left-wing forces in toppling the government.
As President Macron prepares to return from a state visit to Saudi Arabia on the day of the vote, the stakes are high. With France's fragile political climate hanging in the balance, the outcome could usher in a new phase of uncertainty or preserve a struggling administration that has tried in vain to curb a growing budget deficit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
'Beti-Roti-Mati' under threat from infiltrators, JMM-led coalition encouraging ‘land jihad’, ‘love jihad’, alleges Adityanath in Jharkhand.
JMM-led coalition halted Jharkhand's development, they looted funds sent by PM Modi, alleges UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Rajmahal rally.
Maha Vikas Aghadi Set for Electoral Battle Against BJP-Led Coalition
Austria's Major Parties Set to Enter Coalition Talks
Austria Prepares for Historic Three-Way Coalition Talks