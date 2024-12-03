France on Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier Government

French lawmakers are gearing up for a pivotal no-confidence vote aimed at the coalition led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, highlighting escalating political tensions within the country. This move, expected on Wednesday evening, marks a historic moment as it could lead to the first government ousting by no-confidence in over six decades.

The vote comes after Barnier's controversial decision to push a portion of the social security budget through parliament without approval, sparking outrage within the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen. The inability to secure support from Le Pen's faction left the coalition vulnerable, as they hold enough sway to combine with left-wing forces in toppling the government.

As President Macron prepares to return from a state visit to Saudi Arabia on the day of the vote, the stakes are high. With France's fragile political climate hanging in the balance, the outcome could usher in a new phase of uncertainty or preserve a struggling administration that has tried in vain to curb a growing budget deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)