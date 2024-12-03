Left Menu

France on Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier Government

French lawmakers are set to vote on a no-confidence motion against Michel Barnier's fragile coalition, deepening the political crisis in France. The vote follows failed budget negotiations and could see Barnier ousted. The political turmoil poses risks for both Barnier and Marine Le Pen's National Rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:11 IST
France on Edge: Historic No-Confidence Vote Looms Over Barnier Government
Michel Barnier Image Credit: Flickr

French lawmakers are gearing up for a pivotal no-confidence vote aimed at the coalition led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, highlighting escalating political tensions within the country. This move, expected on Wednesday evening, marks a historic moment as it could lead to the first government ousting by no-confidence in over six decades.

The vote comes after Barnier's controversial decision to push a portion of the social security budget through parliament without approval, sparking outrage within the far-right National Rally led by Marine Le Pen. The inability to secure support from Le Pen's faction left the coalition vulnerable, as they hold enough sway to combine with left-wing forces in toppling the government.

As President Macron prepares to return from a state visit to Saudi Arabia on the day of the vote, the stakes are high. With France's fragile political climate hanging in the balance, the outcome could usher in a new phase of uncertainty or preserve a struggling administration that has tried in vain to curb a growing budget deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024