Jammu and Kashmir Congess Advocates for Statehood Restoration Amid Coalition Unity
Tariq Hameed Karra, Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, reiterates party's commitment to the Omar Abdullah-led government. He emphasizes the party's push for the restoration of statehood, citing unmet promises by central leadership. A coordination committee between Congress and National Conference is anticipated to strengthen their agenda.
Tariq Hameed Karra, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, firmly denied rumors of any discord with the National Conference and articulated the Congress party's ongoing cooperation with the Omar Abdullah-led coalition government in the region.
Karra highlighted the pending formation of a coordination committee along with efforts to rally public support for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized that this was a key issue for not just the Congress, but for the populace as well.
Amidst criticisms of continued bureaucratic overreach post-elections, Karra pointed out the failure of BJP leaders to advocate for statehood restoration following their large mandate. He also underlined the people's growing concern over unresolved issues including employment and infrastructure.
