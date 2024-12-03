Left Menu

Biden's Pardon Sparks Controversy Amid Political Battles

The White House defended President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter, citing protection from political persecution. This move received bipartisan criticism, questioning its impact on public trust. Concurrently, U.S. legislative and judicial developments unfolded, including debates over government spending, abortion laws in Idaho, and contentious political dynamics post-election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:32 IST
Biden's Pardon Sparks Controversy Amid Political Battles
Biden

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, has ignited a storm of criticism across party lines. The White House explained the move was partly to shield him from potential political persecution by adversaries. Critics, including some Democrats, argue the pardon jeopardizes the public's faith in the judiciary.

In Idaho, a federal appeals court has partially reinstated a contentious 'abortion trafficking' law. The law targets those who assist minors in obtaining out-of-state abortions without parental consent, though the court blocked the section regarding recruiting minors for abortions.

The Democratic-led Senate and the Republican-controlled House are facing off over budget decisions as a government shutdown looms. These developments coincide with Democrats grappling with election losses and global political shifts, further complicating the political landscape before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024