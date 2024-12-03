Left Menu

Controversial Posters Surface: Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Faces Backlash in India

Posters of Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus with derogatory remarks emerged in West Bengal, India. This followed reports of attacks on minorities and desecration of the Indian flag in Bangladesh. The incident has sparked anger, partly due to allegations of Yunus's inaction towards minority persecution in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 03-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 18:46 IST
Controversial Posters Surface: Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Faces Backlash in India
Muhammad Yunus
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, derogatory posters of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's chief adviser, have surfaced in West Bengal, India. This incident comes amidst reports of attacks on minorities and desecration of the Indian national flag within Bangladesh, generating widespread controversy.

The posters, first seen around Siliguri, quickly went viral. However, the authenticity of these images remains unverified by reputable sources like PTI. An investigation is underway to trace their origins and assess their potential diplomatic implications.

Siliguri's BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, commented on the situation, highlighting that the posters reflect a unified frustration over perceived disrespect towards India in Bangladesh. He criticized Yunus for his reported inaction on minority persecution in Bangladesh, a sentiment echoed by the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, emphasizing the escalating tension between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024