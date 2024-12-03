Controversial Posters Surface: Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Faces Backlash in India

In a recent development, derogatory posters of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's chief adviser, have surfaced in West Bengal, India. This incident comes amidst reports of attacks on minorities and desecration of the Indian national flag within Bangladesh, generating widespread controversy.

The posters, first seen around Siliguri, quickly went viral. However, the authenticity of these images remains unverified by reputable sources like PTI. An investigation is underway to trace their origins and assess their potential diplomatic implications.

Siliguri's BJP MLA, Shankar Ghosh, commented on the situation, highlighting that the posters reflect a unified frustration over perceived disrespect towards India in Bangladesh. He criticized Yunus for his reported inaction on minority persecution in Bangladesh, a sentiment echoed by the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, emphasizing the escalating tension between the neighboring nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)