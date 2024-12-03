Left Menu

Parliamentary Debate Flares Over Adani Group Allegations

Congress members raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha about bribery allegations against the Adani Group, calling for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation. The discussion, initially about an aviation bill, became heated, with objections from the ruling party's members, highlighting tensions over alleged crony capitalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha session witnessed a tense exchange as Congress members sought to address bribery allegations concerning the Adani Group. Led by Syed Naseer Hussain and Pramod Tiwari, they pressed for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to delve into the claims, despite being disallowed by the Chair.

The matter arose during deliberations on the Bhartiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill 2024, an aviation bill intended to succeed the Aircraft Act of 1934. Hussain accused the government of fostering crony capitalism, asserting that key ministries had initially objected during the bidding of six airports awarded to the Adani Group.

Despite interventions from ruling party members, the opposition persisted, questioning parliamentary rules and echoing charges that the country's foreign policy is allegedly skewed towards supporting certain interests, a claim that sparked demands to expunge such remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

