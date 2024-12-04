South Korea's Political Shockwave: Martial Law Drama Unfolds

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faced intense political backlash after declaring martial law, a move he quickly reversed. The announcement led to a parliamentary standoff, with lawmakers calling for his impeachment and protests erupting nationwide.

In a televised address, Yoon justified the declaration as necessary to protect national security against threats from North Korea. However, parliament swiftly demanded the lifting of martial law in a unanimous vote. Subsequently, Yoon rescinded the order amid widening calls for his resignation.

The incident shook financial markets, prompting the government to announce emergency measures to stabilize the economy. Public unrest continues, with South Korea's largest union pledging strikes until Yoon steps down. This unexpected political storm has raised concerns internationally, including reactions from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)