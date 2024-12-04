Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal Visit Sparks Controversy Amid Political Tensions

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his decision to visit violence-hit Sambhal, describing it as 'manipulative vote bank scavenging' and accusing him of playing a 'dangerous game.'

Kesavan alleged that Gandhi's visit, despite knowing he would not be allowed entry, was a deliberate ploy to stoke communal tensions for political gain. He criticized both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress Party for prioritizing a divisive agenda over social harmony and peace.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Ghazipur border as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra plan to visit Sambhal, leading to significant traffic congestion. Congress leader Ajay Kumar Lallu defended Gandhi's actions, asserting his right to witness the situation firsthand and raise the issue in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)