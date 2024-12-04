Legacy of Financial Discipline: K Rosaiah's Impact on Telangana
K Rosaiah, former Chief Minister and Finance Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, is celebrated for his financial discipline that led to Telangana's formation with a surplus budget. Known for his integrity and competence, he played a crucial role in state governance and was praised for his effective governorship in Tamil Nadu.
In a tribute to K Rosaiah, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, CM A Revanth Reddy praised his pivotal role in shaping Telangana's financial health. Rosaiah's tenure as Finance Minister ensured the new state began its journey with a Rs 16,000 crore surplus.
Speaking at Rosaiah's third death anniversary, Reddy commended his financial acumen, which allowed multiple state leaders to govern peacefully. Rosaiah's steadfast commitment to integrity and governance never wavered, even when he became the chief for a brief period during the Telangana agitation.
Rosaiah's effective leadership extended beyond Andhra Pradesh, as he excelled as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, evading the usual controversies associated with gubernatorial roles. His legacy continues with plans for a statue in Hyderabad, highlighting his contributions and connection to the city.
