French Government Toppled: A Deepening Political Crisis

In a dramatic political upheaval, French opposition lawmakers have unseated Prime Minister Michel Barnier, throwing the country's government into disarray. The no-confidence motion was backed by both far-right and left-wing parties, challenging Barnier's use of special constitutional powers to pass an unpopular budget.

President Emmanuel Macron must now rapidly address the leadership vacuum as France navigates deep political uncertainty. There is speculation that Barnier might continue in a caretaker role or that a new prime minister will be named soon. The move has unsettled investors and created volatility in France's financial markets.

As France grapples with political instability, the wider European Union, already facing its own challenges, anticipates further consequences. Marine Le Pen and the hard left's demand for Macron's resignation underscores the gravity of the crisis. The future remains unpredictable as the government seeks to pass critical financial legislation amid division.

(With inputs from agencies.)