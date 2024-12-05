Left Menu

Advantageous Alliances: India's Diplomatic Edge with Trump's Administration

The Indian government sees a favorable diplomatic future with the Trump administration, highlights External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. India aims to strengthen its bilateral ties, focusing on political equations and technology partnerships. Challenges remain in international trade agreements, especially with the EU, as India seeks stable market access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 19:00 IST
Advantageous Alliances: India's Diplomatic Edge with Trump's Administration
US President-elect Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence in India's advantageous diplomatic position under the impending Trump administration. Speaking at an ASSOCHAM event, he emphasized India's long-standing positive political rapport with Trump, which contrasts with several nations viewing his presidency as challenging.

Citing mutual benefits in areas like technology, Jaishankar underscored the importance of a robust bilateral relationship. Although geopolitical issues persist globally, he remains optimistic about overcoming hurdles, including proposed free trade agreements with the European Union.

He also highlighted challenges such as complex negotiations due to divergent interests among EU member states, yet he remains positive about improving India's market access. Additionally, Jaishankar pointed out the implications of these agreements on India's MSMEs, which are vital to its economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024