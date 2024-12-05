Advantageous Alliances: India's Diplomatic Edge with Trump's Administration

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confidence in India's advantageous diplomatic position under the impending Trump administration. Speaking at an ASSOCHAM event, he emphasized India's long-standing positive political rapport with Trump, which contrasts with several nations viewing his presidency as challenging.

Citing mutual benefits in areas like technology, Jaishankar underscored the importance of a robust bilateral relationship. Although geopolitical issues persist globally, he remains optimistic about overcoming hurdles, including proposed free trade agreements with the European Union.

He also highlighted challenges such as complex negotiations due to divergent interests among EU member states, yet he remains positive about improving India's market access. Additionally, Jaishankar pointed out the implications of these agreements on India's MSMEs, which are vital to its economy.

