South Korea's Acting Defence Minister Responds to Martial Law Reports

South Korea's acting defense minister, Kim Seon-ho, issued an apology for the unease caused by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration earlier this week. He clarified that reports of another declaration were false and pledged not to follow any order to reinstate martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-12-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 10:20 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's acting defense minister, Kim Seon-ho, issued an apology on Friday over the unrest generated by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law earlier this week.

During a media briefing, Kim clarified that reports concerning another martial law declaration were unfounded, aiming to quell public anxiety.

In a decisive statement, Kim asserted he would not adhere to any orders that sought to enact another declaration of martial law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

