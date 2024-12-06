South Korea's Acting Defence Minister Responds to Martial Law Reports

South Korea's acting defense minister, Kim Seon-ho, issued an apology on Friday over the unrest generated by President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law earlier this week.

During a media briefing, Kim clarified that reports concerning another martial law declaration were unfounded, aiming to quell public anxiety.

In a decisive statement, Kim asserted he would not adhere to any orders that sought to enact another declaration of martial law.

