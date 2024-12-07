Left Menu

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan threatens to launch civil disobedience movement

His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.The PTI claims that at least 12 party workers were killed and hundreds injured due to the direct firing by law enforcers in Islamabad during the protest. The government, however, insists that no PTI worker was killed from bullet wounds.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-12-2024 00:30 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 00:30 IST
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan threatens to launch civil disobedience movement
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has issued a warning of a civil disobedience movement following massive protests led by his party that were forcibly dispersed by the police.

In a post on X on Thursday, the 72-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief announced a five-member committee to address political prisoners' release and push for a judicial probe into the May 9 violence and the alleged killings of his party workers during the November 26 protest.

He said the negotiation committee will include Leader of the Opposition Umar Ayub Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

''If these two demands are not accepted, civil disobedience movement will be started from December 14. The government will be responsible for the results of this movement,'' Khan said.

In a post on Friday, he said that in case of a failure to meet the demands, ''civil disobedience, reduction of remittances and boycott movement will be initiated.'' On November 14, Khan issued a "final call" for nationwide protests, demanding the restoration of the PTI's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment, which he said had strengthened a "dictatorial regime".

His PTI party launched the protest on November 24 to give a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad's Red Zone, where most government buildings are located. His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached close to D-Chowk.

The PTI claims that at least 12 party workers were killed and hundreds injured due to the direct firing by law enforcers in Islamabad during the protest. The government, however, insists that no PTI worker was killed from bullet wounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024