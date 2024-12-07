Assam Cabinet Sworn In: New Ministers Commit to Development
BJP leaders Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala, sworn in as Assam Cabinet ministers, pledge commitment to Assam's development. They express gratitude to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and look forward to fulfilling their new roles. Sarma's cabinet expansion aims to drive progress across the state.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, BJP MLA Kaushik Rai has been sworn in as an Assam Cabinet Minister, vowing to serve the people of Assam with dedication. Rai expressed his readiness to manage any department entrusted to him with a strong sense of responsibility.
The swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, also saw the inclusion of new ministers Prasanta Phookan, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala. Each minister reiterated their commitment to the state's progress and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the opportunity.
The expansion of the Assam Cabinet by CM Sarma, held at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, underscores the BJP's alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The newly appointed ministers are expected to contribute significantly to achieving Assam's development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Loss in Jharkhand deeply painful for me: Assam CM and BJP's election co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma.
BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma Reflects on Challenging Jharkhand Outcome
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Updates Governor on State Developments and Celebrates Electoral Wins
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands cabinet, four ministers sworn in.
Assam cabinet to be expanded by inducting four ministers on December 7: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.