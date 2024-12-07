Assam Cabinet Sworn In: New Ministers Commit to Development

In a significant political development, BJP MLA Kaushik Rai has been sworn in as an Assam Cabinet Minister, vowing to serve the people of Assam with dedication. Rai expressed his readiness to manage any department entrusted to him with a strong sense of responsibility.

The swearing-in ceremony, conducted by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, also saw the inclusion of new ministers Prasanta Phookan, Krishnendu Paul, and Rupesh Gowala. Each minister reiterated their commitment to the state's progress and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the opportunity.

The expansion of the Assam Cabinet by CM Sarma, held at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati, underscores the BJP's alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). The newly appointed ministers are expected to contribute significantly to achieving Assam's development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)