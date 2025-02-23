Assam cabinet approved MoUs of Rs 1.22 lakh cr ahead of second edition of state business summit: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-02-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam cabinet approved MoUs of Rs 1.22 lakh cr ahead of second edition of state business summit: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ to Host Global Investment Summit in March to Drive Economic Growth
India and Israel Strengthen Ties to Combat Terrorism and Foster Economic Growth
Rajnath Singh's Strategic Boost: Over 250 MoUs in Defence Corridor Initiative
SA Unveils Green Economy Plan to Drive Job Creation and Economic Growth
Karnataka Rolls Out Red Carpet for Investors: A New Era of Economic Growth