Syrian Government's Dramatic Fall: A New Chapter in Civil War

Syria's government seems to have fallen as opposition fighters entered Damascus, marking a dramatic turn in the ongoing civil war. This rapid development has caught the world by surprise as Syrian forces retreat from key cities.

Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, in a video statement, indicated readiness to "extend its hand" to the opposition for a transitional government, while reports surfaced of President Assad leaving Syria.

The coalition of opposition forces, primarily HTS and Turkish-backed Syrian militias, launched a sudden offensive aiming to topple Assad. The unfolding crisis raises questions about future control and regional stability as foreign actors seek to influence outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)