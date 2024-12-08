Syrian Government's Dramatic Fall: A New Chapter in Civil War
Syria's government appears to have collapsed as opposition fighters enter Damascus following rapid advances. Led by HTS and Turkish-backed militias, this offensive aims to overthrow Assad's regime. As international players watch closely, the Syrian civil war reignites, with shifting alliances and uncertain outcomes.
Syria's government seems to have fallen as opposition fighters entered Damascus, marking a dramatic turn in the ongoing civil war. This rapid development has caught the world by surprise as Syrian forces retreat from key cities.
Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, in a video statement, indicated readiness to "extend its hand" to the opposition for a transitional government, while reports surfaced of President Assad leaving Syria.
The coalition of opposition forces, primarily HTS and Turkish-backed Syrian militias, launched a sudden offensive aiming to topple Assad. The unfolding crisis raises questions about future control and regional stability as foreign actors seek to influence outcomes.
