Mystery Surrounds Assad's Whereabouts

Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali revealed on Sunday that the location of Bashar Assad and his defense minister is unknown, having lost communication on Saturday night. The announcement was made during an interview with Saudi television network Al-Arabiyya, adding to the intrigue surrounding Assad's current situation.

Damascus | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:17 IST
  • Syria

Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali disclosed early Sunday that the location of Bashar Assad and his defense minister is currently unknown.

Speaking to Saudi television network Al-Arabiyya, al-Jalali mentioned they lost communication with Assad on Saturday night.

This revelation adds to the growing uncertainty and speculation concerning Assad's position and circumstances.

