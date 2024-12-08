Mystery Surrounds Assad's Whereabouts
Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali revealed on Sunday that the location of Bashar Assad and his defense minister is unknown, having lost communication on Saturday night. The announcement was made during an interview with Saudi television network Al-Arabiyya, adding to the intrigue surrounding Assad's current situation.
