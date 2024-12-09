Young Voices Rising: Tackling Unemployment and Drug Abuse in India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) launched the fifth phase of its 'Young India ke Bol' initiative on Monday, highlighting the pressing issues of unemployment and drug abuse in India. Leading figures such as IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib and Kanhaiya Kumar of the All India Congress Committee inaugurated the event, urging widespread youth participation.

Chib emphasized the aim of the campaign, titled 'Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi', which seeks to raise awareness and mobilize young people against these societal challenges. He stated that participants from diverse backgrounds are welcome to voice their concerns, as IYC seeks proactive youth involvement.

The program, set to take place nationwide, will select representatives at various levels, allowing articulate individuals to possibly join IYC as spokespersons. Highlighting the minimal job creation since 2014, Chib criticized government policies, underscoring the urgency of these issues affecting India's younger demographic.

(With inputs from agencies.)