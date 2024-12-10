Left Menu

Diplomatic Rendezvous: Orban, Trump, and Musk Chart a Future at Mar-a-Lago

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Donald Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago. The meeting highlighted possible diplomatic strategies and alliances, especially concerning a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Orban's nationalist stance and ties with Trump could impact his standing in Europe and support for far-right allies.

Updated: 10-12-2024 05:40 IST
In a high-profile meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban engaged in discussions with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump and tech magnate Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago. Announcing the meeting on social media, Orban described it as a significant step towards shaping the future.

The meeting comes after previous discussions in July, where Orban emphasized the need for peace and a ceasefire in Ukraine. As a staunch Trump supporter, Orban's policies and ties with Russia have often isolated him within the European Union, drawing criticism for his opposition to aiding Ukraine militarily.

Championing Trump as a peacemaker, Orban hopes his rapport with the president-elect will strengthen his position in a divided Europe and galvanize support for his far-right allies during turbulent political times. Despite the meeting's significance, Trump's transition team remained silent on the discussions.

