Austria Pledges Support for Syrian Returnees Amidst Political Shakeup

Austria is extending support to Syrians looking to return home, following the overthrow of President Bashar al-Assad and the capture of Damascus by rebels, Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Tuesday.

"The fall of the Assad regime is changing the overall situation in Syria. The country now needs its citizens," Nehammer stated via social media platform X, emphasizing Austria's readiness to assist those returning. This follows the government's decision on Monday to pause asylum application processing for Syrians.

Nehammer, representing the conservative People's Party (OVP), is also engaged in coalition discussions with two other parties post-election. The 2015-2016 migration crisis, which saw an influx of Syrian refugees, continues to bolster support for Austria’s far-right and conservative factions.

