Dismissed Teachers' Union Leader Wins Tirhut Graduates By-Election
Banshi Dhar Brijwasi, a former teachers' union leader dismissed by the Bihar government, won the Tirhut Graduates constituency in the state legislative council by-election. Standing as an Independent, Brijwasi triumphed over JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha amid a multi-cornered contest featuring 18 candidates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:53 IST
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Devesh Chandra Thakur, now the MP of Sitamarhi. The race featured 18 contestants, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party's Vinayak Gautam coming second.
