Dismissed Teachers' Union Leader Wins Tirhut Graduates By-Election

Banshi Dhar Brijwasi, a former teachers' union leader dismissed by the Bihar government, won the Tirhut Graduates constituency in the state legislative council by-election. Standing as an Independent, Brijwasi triumphed over JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha amid a multi-cornered contest featuring 18 candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Banshi Dhar Brijwasi, a dismissed teachers' union leader, emerged victorious in the Tirhut Graduates by-election. The former leader was sacked by the Bihar government earlier this year.

He contested as an Independent, overcoming his main rival, JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha. His win underscores a significant political shift in the region.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Devesh Chandra Thakur, now the MP of Sitamarhi. The race featured 18 contestants, with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party's Vinayak Gautam coming second.

(With inputs from agencies.)

