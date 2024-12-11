Left Menu

ECI's Scrutiny on 'Vote Jihad': Ensuring Fair Elections in Maharashtra

The Election Commission of India is scrutinizing the use of controversial phrases like 'vote jihad' during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. Over 650 cases of election code violations were recorded, with legal implications under review. Investigations are ongoing to ensure compliance and maintain electoral integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:41 IST
ECI's Scrutiny on 'Vote Jihad': Ensuring Fair Elections in Maharashtra
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India is closely monitoring the use of contentious phrases, including 'vote jihad,' employed by some political factions during the Maharashtra assembly elections. With over 650 poll code violations recorded, authorities are committed to ensuring these cases are resolved conclusively.

Maharashtra Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Kiran Kulkarni emphasized the need for cautious analysis of such terminology, considering their potential impact across legal, social, and linguistic landscapes. The ECI aims to thoroughly review new phrases before taking action, acknowledging the absence of a robust legal framework for emerging terminology.

As electoral authorities pursue thorough investigations, Dr. Kulkarni assures that all actionable cases will proceed through the judicial system, with calls for expedited resolution. Meanwhile, allegations of booth capturing have been dismissed due to the state's reliable use of EVMs and effective polling systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024