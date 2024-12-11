ECI's Scrutiny on 'Vote Jihad': Ensuring Fair Elections in Maharashtra
The Election Commission of India is scrutinizing the use of controversial phrases like 'vote jihad' during the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. Over 650 cases of election code violations were recorded, with legal implications under review. Investigations are ongoing to ensure compliance and maintain electoral integrity.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission of India is closely monitoring the use of contentious phrases, including 'vote jihad,' employed by some political factions during the Maharashtra assembly elections. With over 650 poll code violations recorded, authorities are committed to ensuring these cases are resolved conclusively.
Maharashtra Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Kiran Kulkarni emphasized the need for cautious analysis of such terminology, considering their potential impact across legal, social, and linguistic landscapes. The ECI aims to thoroughly review new phrases before taking action, acknowledging the absence of a robust legal framework for emerging terminology.
As electoral authorities pursue thorough investigations, Dr. Kulkarni assures that all actionable cases will proceed through the judicial system, with calls for expedited resolution. Meanwhile, allegations of booth capturing have been dismissed due to the state's reliable use of EVMs and effective polling systems.
