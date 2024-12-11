Left Menu

Odisha Politics Clash Over Waltair Railway Division Delinking

The BJD and Congress criticized the Odisha BJP government for its silence on the delinking of the profit-making Waltair division from the East Coast Railway Zone. Despite claims of potential revenue losses, the government argues that a new Rayagada Division will offset any financial impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 16:41 IST
Odisha Politics Clash Over Waltair Railway Division Delinking
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition parties in Odisha, BJD and Congress, launched a scathing attack on the state's BJP government Wednesday.

They accused it of remaining silent as the profitable Waltair division is delinked from the East Coast Railway Zone (ECoR), arguing that the move could result in significant revenue loss.

However, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo contends that despite the Waltair division's reallocation, the state contrived a new Rayagada Division to offset any potential financial impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024