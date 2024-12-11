Odisha Politics Clash Over Waltair Railway Division Delinking
The BJD and Congress criticized the Odisha BJP government for its silence on the delinking of the profit-making Waltair division from the East Coast Railway Zone. Despite claims of potential revenue losses, the government argues that a new Rayagada Division will offset any financial impact.
The opposition parties in Odisha, BJD and Congress, launched a scathing attack on the state's BJP government Wednesday.
They accused it of remaining silent as the profitable Waltair division is delinked from the East Coast Railway Zone (ECoR), arguing that the move could result in significant revenue loss.
However, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo contends that despite the Waltair division's reallocation, the state contrived a new Rayagada Division to offset any potential financial impact.
