Odisha Politics Clash Over Waltair Railway Division Delinking

The opposition parties in Odisha, BJD and Congress, launched a scathing attack on the state's BJP government Wednesday.

They accused it of remaining silent as the profitable Waltair division is delinked from the East Coast Railway Zone (ECoR), arguing that the move could result in significant revenue loss.

However, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo contends that despite the Waltair division's reallocation, the state contrived a new Rayagada Division to offset any potential financial impact.

