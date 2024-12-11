Maharashtra Political Tensions: Will MVA Leaders Make a Shift?

Maharashtra is witnessing a potential political realignment as BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule and his colleague Pravin Darekar claim disgruntlement among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) lawmakers. They suggest many are eyeing a shift to BJP due to recent electoral failures.

Congress has firmly rejected these claims, with its state chief Nana Patole dismissing them as unworthy of serious discussion. Bawankule asserts that MVA legislators have reached out to the BJP following MVA's poor performance in the assembly polls, which saw BJP and its allies secure a significant victory.

The narrative is further fueled by Darekar hinting at possible defections from Sharad Pawar-led NCP, citing development priorities. However, NCP leader Vidya Chavan and Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar rebuke these claims, warning of a potential public backlash against any poaching attempts by the BJP.

